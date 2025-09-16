RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ukrainian Football Association denies involvement in Mudryk doping case

Shakhtar also has no complaints against the federation.
Football news Today, 09:43
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Mykhailo Mudryk. Getty Images

December will mark one year since the start of the doping case involving Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Reports claimed the player's positive test occurred while with the Ukrainian national team, but the federation firmly denies any involvement.

Details: The Ukrainian Football Association declined to comment directly on the case to the BBC, but its representatives stated that the association is not a party to the proceedings. Neither WADA nor the English FA has made any requests to the UAF.

Additionally, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Serhiy Palkin called reports that the club was planning to sue the Ukrainian federation over potential lost bonuses from Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea "absurd."

Quote: "UAF representatives cannot comment on this issue, as the UAF is not a party to the case. Neither WADA nor the English FA has sent us any requests. We are in contact with Mudryk's lawyers and are providing them with all necessary information. However, we cannot comment further due to a non-disclosure agreement. No UAF staff, doctors, or coaches are involved in this matter."

