UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers

UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers

Today, 15:50
UEFA has launched an investigation into possible match-fixing in the Conference League qualifiers Photo: UEFA official website

Two matches of the first qualifying round of the Conference League were suspected of match-fixing, reports The Athletic.

UEFA reported suspicious betting patterns during two matches of the first qualifying round of the Conference League. One of the matches is the second meeting between Alashkert and Arsenal Tivat, which ended with a score of 6:1, 7:2 on aggregate. Also, the match between Latvian RFS and Macedonian GP came under suspicion. Latvians won 4:1 in the return match, 5:1 on aggregate. Suspicious betting patterns have raised concerns at UEFA that the two games may be rigged.

UEFA noted that such actions can be carried out either by one team, or by certain players, or by match officials. There is no suggestion that all participants are complicit. UEFA refrains from commenting in order not to compromise the investigation process. The matches took place on July 20, both teams did not make it to the group stage of the Conference League.

Only one club out of four responded to an inquiry about this situation. The Latvian RFS said that their club sets the highest standards, honesty is the essence of football.

