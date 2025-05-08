UEFA Conference League 2024/25 final: Venue, date and potential participants

Already this Thursday, May 8, we'll find out the names of the two UEFA Conference League finalists. Our editorial team has prepared all the key information about the decisive match of this tournament.

Venue and date

This season's UEFA Conference League final will mark the fourth edition in the history of the competition. The showdown will take place in Poland, at the Stadion Wrocław. The venue was selected to host the final during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on June 28, 2023.

Stadion Wrocław was one of the host venues for the UEFA Euro 2012 (it is the highest stadium above sea level among all the tournament's arenas). It serves as the home ground for the local club Śląsk Wrocław. The stadium has a capacity of 45,105 spectators.

The final will be played midweek—on Wednesday, May 28. The winner will earn direct qualification for the group stage of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Potential final pairings

Fiorentina/Betis vs Chelsea/Djurgården

