UEFA and the Association of European Clubs have agreed on a new revenue sharing model

Football news Today, 11:29
UEFA and the European Club Association have signed an agreement to strengthen the future of European football, the UEFA website reported.

A new distribution system to ensure increased solidarity. The agreement between UEFA and the European Club Association runs until 2030. The new memorandum will increase the level of cooperation and stability between the parties. In addition, this memorandum agrees on the arrangement of the calendar of men's and women's international matches and future structural changes in UEFA men's club competitions, which will come into force from the 2024/25 season.

Also, a new model of income distribution between clubs in 2024-2027 has been created, which provides for an increase in solidarity payments.

The share reserved for clubs not participating in the group stages of UEFA competitions will increase to 10%. In addition to the 3% reserved for teams relegated in the qualifying rounds, the share for clubs that have not participated in European competitions at all will rise to 7% from the current 4%. This would generate €440 million in revenue per season, or €1.32 billion over a 3-year cycle.

The new distribution system for participating clubs will place more emphasis on participation (from 25% to 27.5% shared equally) and performance (from 30% to 37.5%), while the market pool and ratio will be combined and reduced (from 45% to 35%).

