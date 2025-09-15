UEFA and FIFPRO call for compromise on player workload in national team football

The statement comes at just the right time.

After the international break, Lamine Yamal returned to Barcelona nursing an injury—making the joint statement from UEFA and FIFPRO on the urgent need for compromise amid the growing fixture congestion all the more timely.

Details: UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and FIFPRO Europe president David Terrier emphasized the importance of striking a balance between club and international competitions, urging UEFA, associations, leagues, clubs, and unions to work together.

Quote: "Everyone recognizes that the calendar has reached a critical point. We have a collective responsibility to act. Europe has all the tools and partners needed to establish protocols that protect player welfare and ensure the growth and inspiration of both club and national team football," Terrier stated.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona and the Spanish Football Federation became embroiled in a dispute over Yamal's injury, which he sustained while on international duty.