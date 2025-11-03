U17 World Cup : Tunisia Makes Its First Match Against Fiji

All eyes are on Doha for Tunisia's opening match.

The Tunisian U17 team is looking to get off to a good start in Group D, facing Fiji this Monday at 3:45 PM GMT. For this first matchday, the Carthage Eagles make their debut in the U17 World Cup, alongside Argentina and Belgium.

The Tunisians see this match as an excellent opportunity to secure their first three points against a Fijian team generally considered the underdog of the group.

This crucial encounter offers spectators a seemingly lopsided duel, but the youth and enthusiasm of the Fijians could defy expectations. All eyes are on Doha for Tunisia's opening match.