U17 World Cup preparation : Senegal and Morocco play friendly in Dakar

This is a preparation match.

Just weeks before the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, the Senegalese national team will face the reigning champion, Morocco. In a friendly match, the two teams will test their strength before the big competition.

Two friendly matches are scheduled between the Senegalese Lions and their Moroccan counterparts. The two teams will face off on Thursday, October 9th and Sunday, October 12th. Scheduled for November 3rd to 27th in Qatar, the teams will play friendly matches between October 6th and 13th.

For Senegal, these are preparation training matches behind closed doors, under the leadership of U17 coach Pape Ibrahima Faye, who has been regrouping for several weeks to prepare for the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.