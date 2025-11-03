U17 World Cup : Morocco suffers defeat against Japan

Morocco must win their next match to have any hope of getting back into the competition.

Morocco got off to a poor start in the U17 World Cup. Facing Japan on Monday, in their first match in Group B, the Atlas Lions were defeated 2-0. After a goalless first half (0-0), both teams returned from the locker room with more attacking intentions.

The Japanese were more incisive and opened the scoring in the 57th minute thanks to Taiga Seguchi. In the dying seconds of stoppage time, Hirashima Daigo sealed the Japanese victory by scoring the second goal in the 90+8th minute.

