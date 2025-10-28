U17 Women's World Cup : Three African countries advance to the second round

Morocco, Zambia, and Nigeria advance to the second round.

The schedule for the U17 Women's World Cup Round of 16 has been revealed. Among the 16 nations qualified for the second round are three African nations. Morocco, Nigeria, and Zambia advanced from their groups.

The Atlas Lionesses defeated Costa Rica 3 goals to 1. With three points, they secured their place to continue their competition. In the second round, they will face the defending champions, North Korea. After struggling in the first two matches, Morocco snatched their place in the final match.

Nigeria, for its part, also suffered the same fate. The young West African players advanced to the second round after defeating Samoa. They will now play for their place in the quarterfinals against Italy. Zambia also waited until the final match to secure a spot. With three points, the young Copper Queens will face Canada in the round of 16.

There were no surprises for Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire. After their opening draw, Côte d'Ivoire experienced the harsh reality of learning. In their first participation, the Elephants lost to Spain and Colombia. The Lionesses of Cameroon, on the other hand, had a less impressive harvest. No wins in three matches.