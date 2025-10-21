U17 Women's World Cup : Cameroon seeks victory against Morocco

Both teams need a win.

Cameroon is preparing for a tough encounter against Cameroon in their second match at the U17 Women's World Cup.

In their first outing, the Lions were defeated by Paraguay. Despite their determination, they lost 3 goals to 4. According to the players, it was a lack of concentration that was their downfall.

This afternoon, they will face the most successful team in the competition, North Korea. After beating Mexico, the latter wants to "do better."

At 7:00 PM GMT, it will be Morocco's turn. The Atlas Lions also lost their first match. Tonight, they must also roar. Yet, they are facing one of the best teams in the world in their category.

At the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco will need more than determination to continue their competition.