Tyson Fury is open to a rematch with Ngannu

Boxing News Today, 12:13
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tyson Fury has shared his thoughts on the possibility of a rematch with Francis Ngannou in an interview with Boxing on TNT Sports.

The WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, responded to whether his opponent turned out to be stronger than he had initially thought.

"No, he was just as I anticipated he would be.I believed he, like the others, had a chance for a punch. Listen, he proved to be a good fighter," stated the boxer.

Furthermore, he doesn't rule out the possibility of a rematch, which may occur, but likely at a later date.

In the night from Saturday, October 28th to Sunday, October 29th, a bout between Ngannou and Fury took place. The British boxer secured victory by a split decision of the judges.

In an interview, Francis Ngannou expressed his desire for a rematch with Tyson Fury. According to the boxer, the best scenario for him would be facing Fury. If Usyk declines and allows a bout with Fury, Francis will pursue a rematch with Tyson.

He also plans to return and compete in MMA before another boxing match. He intends to fight twice a year, possibly in February or March for the next match.

It's worth noting that the bout for the undisputed heavyweight world champion title between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, initially scheduled for December 23, has been postponed at least until March.

