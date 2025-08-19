Turmoil in Paraguay as Atlético Tembetary Extends Its Losing Streak and Teammates Come to Blows

Atlético Tembetary is enduring a historic slump in the country’s top division, now reaching 15 matches without a victory, the longest winless streak in South America (Boca Juniors, who were second on the woeful ranking with 12 matches without a win, ended their own bad streak on Sunday with a 3-0 victory). Tembetary's last success dates back to April 20, when it defeated General Caballero. Since then, losses and draws have dragged it to the bottom of the Clausura table with just a single point.

On Friday, at Sol de América’s stadium, where Tembetary plays as the local team, frustration boiled over during the clash with 2 de Mayo, which eventually ended in a draw. Nine minutes into the second half, after conceding a goal, Rolando García Guerreño confronted goalkeeper Tomás Canteros in an exchange that quickly escalated. What began as words turned into a shove from the defender, forcing teammates to intervene. The referee had no choice but to send García Guerreño off for striking his own teammate.

Ironically, despite being down to ten men, Tembetary managed to level the match 1-1 with a goal midway through the second half. While the point does little to change its dire position, it at least snapped a streak of ten straight defeats. Next Friday’s clash with Nacional will be another chance either to deepen this painful record or finally bring an end to one of the toughest runs any team in the region has suffered in recent years.