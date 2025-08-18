Alan Velasco’s Relief and Russo’s First Victory with Boca

Alan Velasco scored his first goal for Boca in the 3–0 win over Independiente Rivadavia in Mendoza, sealing the match with a left-sided finish after coming on for Miguel Merentiel. The winger could not hold back his emotions and burst into tears, immediately embraced by Rodrigo Battaglia and the rest of his teammates. It was the release he had been seeking after what has been a difficult year for both the club and himself.

Following the match, Velasco shared his feelings on social media. “Very happy for the victory and my first goal with this shirt,” he wrote in an Instagram story, underlining the personal significance of the night.

The result also brought relief to Miguel Ángel Russo, who celebrated his first win in his third spell as Boca’s manager. After a string of draws and defeats across different competitions, the coach emphasized the strength of his squad. “We are at a level where the competition is growing. Boca has a very strong and large squad, and in every match we have to choose those who are in the best shape,” Russo said at the press conference.

He also explained why he chose to have the entire roster concentrate for the trip to Mendoza. “Many people asked… back in the day we all traveled together everywhere. The group is here, we need to strengthen it. We have always gone together and that is very good because it raises the level and many other things,” the coach added, convinced that unity will be fundamental as the team tries to regain consistency.