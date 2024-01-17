Tsitsipas beat the Australian tennis player in an incredible match

The seventh-ranked player in the world, Stefanos Tsitsipas, struggled to advance to the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

In the second-round match, the 25-year-old Greek defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson, who holds the 47th position in the world rankings.

In the first set, Tsitsipas conceded only 1 game on his serve, resulting in a 4:6 loss. In the second set, both players held their serves, leading to a tiebreak where Tsitsipas eventually prevailed 8:6. The third set proved to be the easiest for the Greek, securing a 6:2 victory.

Thompson was trailing 4:5 in the deciding set but managed to fend off two match points, forcing the match into a tiebreak. In a hard-fought battle, Tsitsipas emerged victorious with a score of 7:4.

Tsitsipas will face the 19-year-old French player, Lucas Van Asshe, who is ranked 79th in the ATP rankings, in the next round. Today, Van Asshe defeated the 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti in five sets.