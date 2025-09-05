Trinidad and Tobago Face Curaçao in Crucial World Cup Qualifier

The Concacaf Final Round for the 2026 World Cup kicks off with a Caribbean clash in Port of Spain. Trinidad and Tobago will host Curaçao on Friday at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Group B action, with both nations aiming to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The Soca Warriors are competing in their seventh final qualifying round after finishing second in their group in the previous stage with seven points. They are chasing a return to the tournament for the first time since 2006, when they made their historic debut in Germany. Curaçao, meanwhile, are back in the final round for the third time after topping Group C with a flawless 12 points, still seeking their first-ever World Cup appearance.

History favors Trinidad and Tobago, who lead the head-to-head with seven wins, four draws and three losses across 14 matches. In World Cup qualifiers, this will be their sixth meeting: T&T hold two wins and three draws, while Curaçao remain winless. Their last encounter came in the 2002 cycle, which Trinidad and Tobago won 6-1 on aggregate.

It will also be their second clash in a final round after more than five decades. The first took place during qualifiers for the 1974 World Cup, when Trinidad and Tobago won 4-0 in Haiti with Steve David scoring a hat trick. Both teams now meet again with a chance to shape their path to North America 2026.