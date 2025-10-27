Transfer Window – OL : On loan, Stade Briochin welcomes Pierre Antoine Dorival

The Senegalese midfielder will be leaving OL for this season.

The news had made headlines in the sports media, Pierre Antoine Dorival is on loan at Stade Briochin. The Senegalese midfielder will be leaving OL for this season, the Yellow and Blue club has made official.

A regular starter with Lyon's reserve team, the 19-year-old midfielder Pierre has started six times in the six matches played in National 3 this season and will thus be joining another club.

