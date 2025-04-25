Tranmere Rovers midfielder receives 13-match ban for homophobic remarks

After the English League Two match against Walsall, Tranmere Rovers midfielder Sam Finley called opponent Jamille Matt a 'homophobic' term, resulting in a rather severe punishment.

Details: The Football Association handed Finley a 13-match suspension and a £2,000 fine for remarks deemed 'offensive' and constituting a 'serious breach, as they referenced sexual orientation.'

It's worth noting that Finley got off relatively lightly, as the association initially sought a six-month suspension due to the midfielder's third serious offense. However, an independent commission stated there were mitigating circumstances.

Reminder: In the match held on January 11 this year, the 32-year-old Finley was sent off by the 38th minute after receiving a second yellow card, and Tranmere suffered a 1-5 defeat to Walsall.