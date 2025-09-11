Training again. Neymar shares new photos from Santos training session

Back into the groove

Santos star Neymar has returned to the grind with his club as the domestic season is set to resume following the international break. The footballer shared a fresh batch of training photos on his Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse into his preparations.

Neymar posted his trademark shots from the club's training ground, displaying his trademark energy and commitment. With Santos facing a tough battle to stay afloat in the Brazilian championship, the intensity is palpable.

It's worth noting that the Peixe are teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, currently sitting 16th and level on points with Vitoria, who occupy the first spot in the danger zone at 17th. Santos have now gone three matches without a win, their last victory coming on August 11 in an away fixture against Cruzeiro.

Up next for Santos in the Brazilian Serie A is a crucial clash on August 14, as they travel to face Atletico Mineiro, who are just two points ahead of the Peixe.

For the record, Neymar has featured in 20 matches across all competitions this season, racking up 6 goals and 3 assists.