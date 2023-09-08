RU RU NG NG
Main News Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players

Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players

Football news Today, 05:30
Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players Photo: Trabzonspor Facebook

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicolas Pepe has found a new club.

The day before he moved to the Turkish Trabzonspor.

The signing of an agreement with the famous football player was announced on the official website of the Turkish team.

In his address to the club's fans, Pepe said that his main goal is to become a champion and achieve success in his new team.

Earlier it became known that Pepe terminated his contract with Arsenal. His agreement with the Turkish giants runs until June 2024, with the possibility of extending for another season.

The footballer moved to Arsenal in 2019 from Lille for a record 80 million euros.

Last season, he was unable to get into the main team of the Gunners and went to play on loan at Nice, where he played 28 matches, scored 8 goals and made one assist.

Thematic resource Transfermarkt estimates Pepe's value at €18 million.

After four rounds, Trabzonspor is in seventh place in the Turkish Championship with six points.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Trabzonspor 1. Lig Turkey
Popular news
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Today, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Yesterday, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern target young Australian striker Football news Today, 06:30 Barcelona have found a replacement for Lewandowski Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid may let go of star coach Football news Today, 05:30 Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players Football news Today, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news Today, 04:30 In the match of the Argentina national team, a rare event happened with Messi Football news Today, 04:00 One of the smallest in Napoli: Khvicha's salary became known Football news Today, 03:30 Neymar called the most painful defeat in his career Football news Today, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news Today, 03:00 There are only two clubs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can go to
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Georgia - Spain on September 8, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cyprus vs Scotland 8 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Turkey - Armenia September 8, 2023 Football Today Croatia vs Latvia prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Slovakia vs Portugal prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Luxembourg vs Iceland prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football Today Bosnia vs Liechtenstein prediction and betting tips on September 8, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Azerbaijan vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Prediction for Andorra vs Belarus on September 9, 2023 Football 09 sep 2023 Ukraine vs England prediction and betting tips on September 9, 2023