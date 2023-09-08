Trabzonspor signed one of Arsenal's most expensive players

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicolas Pepe has found a new club.

The day before he moved to the Turkish Trabzonspor.

The signing of an agreement with the famous football player was announced on the official website of the Turkish team.

In his address to the club's fans, Pepe said that his main goal is to become a champion and achieve success in his new team.

Earlier it became known that Pepe terminated his contract with Arsenal. His agreement with the Turkish giants runs until June 2024, with the possibility of extending for another season.

The footballer moved to Arsenal in 2019 from Lille for a record 80 million euros.

Last season, he was unable to get into the main team of the Gunners and went to play on loan at Nice, where he played 28 matches, scored 8 goals and made one assist.

Thematic resource Transfermarkt estimates Pepe's value at €18 million.

After four rounds, Trabzonspor is in seventh place in the Turkish Championship with six points.