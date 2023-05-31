"Tottenham" has made a decision regarding Dejan Kulusevski, who is on loan from "Juventus"

Tottenham is planning to buy out the loaned Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, according to journalist Dan Kilpatrick on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club will pay €35 million for the player. It's worth noting that the loan of the Swede was initiated by former head coach Antonio Conte.

In the current season, 23-year-old Kulusevski has played 37 matches for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. His contract with Juventus is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss: 38-year-old Ashley Young is left without a club.