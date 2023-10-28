Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, there will be seven NBA games. Toronto will host Philadelphia, and Phoenix will go up against Utah.



Daily Sport provides you with the schedule for all the games of today's matchday. The games will start according to Central European Time:

Washington - Memphis - 01:00 CET

Detroit - Chicago - 01:00 CET

New Orleans - New York - 01:00 CET

Toronto - Philadelphia - 01:30 CET

Cleveland - Indiana - 01:30 CET

Minnesota - Miami - 02:00 CET

Phoenix - Utah - 03:00 CET

Saturday night hoops 👀 #KiaTipOff23



💪 Knicks visit Zion and the Pelicans

☀️ Suns host the Jazz as KD looks to follow 39-point performance in LA



📺: NBA TV, NBA App

📲: https://t.co/DqR5UWE862 pic.twitter.com/jYM2SzJy7I — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

Standings provided by Sofascore