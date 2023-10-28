Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview
Basketball news Today, 16:15
Photo: twitter.com/cavs/ Author unknown
On the night from Saturday to Sunday, there will be seven NBA games. Toronto will host Philadelphia, and Phoenix will go up against Utah.
Daily Sport provides you with the schedule for all the games of today's matchday. The games will start according to Central European Time:
- Washington - Memphis - 01:00 CET
- Detroit - Chicago - 01:00 CET
- New Orleans - New York - 01:00 CET
- Toronto - Philadelphia - 01:30 CET
- Cleveland - Indiana - 01:30 CET
- Minnesota - Miami - 02:00 CET
- Phoenix - Utah - 03:00 CET
