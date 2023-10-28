RU RU NG NG
Main News Basketball news Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview

Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview

Basketball news Today, 16:15
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview Photo: twitter.com/cavs/ Author unknown

On the night from Saturday to Sunday, there will be seven NBA games. Toronto will host Philadelphia, and Phoenix will go up against Utah.


Daily Sport provides you with the schedule for all the games of today's matchday. The games will start according to Central European Time:

  • Washington - Memphis - 01:00 CET
  • Detroit - Chicago - 01:00 CET
  • New Orleans - New York - 01:00 CET
  • Toronto - Philadelphia - 01:30 CET
  • Cleveland - Indiana - 01:30 CET
  • Minnesota - Miami - 02:00 CET
  • Phoenix - Utah - 03:00 CET
Standings provided by Sofascore
Standings provided by Sofascore
Popular news
How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:55 Juventus snatch a victory over Verona Basketball news Today, 16:15 Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview Football news Today, 15:43 Serhou Guirassy’s contract specifies a ridiculous amount of compensation Boxing News Today, 15:10 Fury vs Ngannou - War of Words Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 14:37 Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a draw in a high-scoring match Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:03 Lamine Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years Football news Today, 14:01 Bellingham is the main star of the match. The player ratings for El Clasico have been revealed
Sport Predictions
Football 29 oct 2023 Brest vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 PSV vs Ajax prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023