Торонто — Филадельфия, Финикс — Юта. Анонс игрового дня в НБА

Saturday night hoops 👀 #KiaTipOff23



💪 Knicks visit Zion and the Pelicans

☀️ Suns host the Jazz as KD looks to follow 39-point performance in LA



📺: NBA TV, NBA App

📲: https://t.co/DqR5UWE862 pic.twitter.com/jYM2SzJy7I

— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023