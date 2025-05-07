Top scorer of the Conference League torn between two African national teams

The striker for Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok, Afimico Pululu, has been turning heads this season—not only among bigger clubs but also among national teams, both vying to secure his services.

Details: The 26-year-old forward initially agreed to play for Angola, having received his first call-up from them, but has yet to make his debut in their colors. However, as reported by africafootunited, Pululu has now had a change of heart and wants to represent the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Angolan federation had to go to great lengths to secure the appointment of the French-born striker. Formalities and a lack of proper documentation significantly complicated the process. In the end, they managed to get it done, but now it seems their efforts may have been in vain.

Reminder: With eight goals so far, Pululu is currently the top scorer in the Conference League. However, he could soon be overtaken by his potential DR Congo teammate, Cédric Bakambu, who has netted just one goal fewer for Real Betis.

But unlike Jagiellonia, the Spanish side is still alive in European competition, having knocked out none other than the reigning Polish champions in the quarterfinals.