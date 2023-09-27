Top 10 best coaches in football history published

Former Manchester United head coach Alex Ferguson topped the ranking of the most successful coaches in football history according to FourFourTwo magazine.

Following him in the ranking was the representative of the Netherlands, Rinus Michels, and third place was taken by his compatriot Johan Cruyff.

If we talk about current mentors, the Spaniard Pep Guardiola from Manchester City is the highest.

Former head coach of Dynamo Kyiv and the USSR national team Valery Lobanovsky also made it into the top ten.

Top 20 coaches in football history

1. Alex Ferguson;

2. Rinus Michels;

3. Johan Cruyff;

4. Bill Shankly;

5. Pep Guardiola;

6. Arrigo Sacchi;

7. Matt Busby;

8. Helenio Herrera;

9. Ernst Happel;

10. Valery Lobanovsky;

11. Brian Clough;

12. Jose Mourinho;

13. Marcello Lippi;

14. Giovanni Trapattoni;

15. Vicente Del Bosque;

16. Miguel Muñoz;

17. Carlo Ancelotti;

18. Ottmar Hitzfeld;

19. Nereo Rocco;

20. Louis van Gaal.