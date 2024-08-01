Too hot. Zverev borrowed a spectator's fan during his match with Musetti

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has concluded his participation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In the quarterfinals of the men's singles tennis tournament, the German lost to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who is ranked 16th in the world.

During the match, there was a humorous moment involving the defeated player. In the second set, Zverev approached a fan in the stands and borrowed a fan to cool himself off.

It is worth noting that the Olympics in Paris are taking place under challenging weather conditions, with temperatures in the French capital exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

Zverev was the gold medalist in the men's singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His defeat means that the world will see a new Olympic champion in Paris.