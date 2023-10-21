RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 03:49
Real Madrid and the German national team's midfielder has shared his perspective on players who move to clubs in the Middle East. In his view, ending one's career outside European clubs is a common practice, but signing a contract while still in one's prime is an incorrect decision. He believes that it all comes down to money, regardless of the statements made by footballers.

"I have a clear understanding that Real Madrid is my final club. As a football enthusiast, I consider that the trajectory of a player moving to Major League Soccer (MLS) and Saudi Arabia isn't particularly favorable.

However, one must learn to differentiate. For example, I don't see anything wrong with Messi's move. Why can't he play for Inter Miami for two or three years and then retire? It's more complicated with Saudi Arabia; they have different issues. And here, it's not about money."

When asked whether human rights are a major concern, he responded positively.

"Yes, it's one of the reasons why I wouldn't go there. But everyone makes their own decisions, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved there towards the end of his career. It's a different story when players are in their prime, possess the strength and skills to compete for top European clubs, and sign contracts there. And then they say it's about their goals. No, it's all about the money."

Toni Kroos has been representing Real Madrid for a decade and has played 418 matches for the club. The contract of the German player with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the current season.

