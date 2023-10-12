RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police

Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police

Football news Today, 14:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police

Aston Villa's Zaniolo and Newcastle United's Tonali were questioned by the police, and they are accused of involvement in betting irregularities, as reported by Fabrizio Corona.

According to the journalist, not only Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli is involved in betting on matches; Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo also engage in such activities. The players were interviewed by the police, and the Aston Villa and Newcastle players left Italy's training camp after talking to the police.

The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.

Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.

Popular news
Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D Football news Today, 16:44 Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D
The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar Football news Today, 09:46 The former Paris Saint-Germain coach has taken charge of a team in Qatar
Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree Football news Yesterday, 14:32 Carlo Ancelotti has been awarded an honorary master's degree
Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Messi can play for Argentina in World Cup qualification matches
Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension Football news Yesterday, 13:31 Another Juventus midfielder could face a suspension
The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs Football news Yesterday, 10:24 The winger from Liverpool is still a transfer target for Saudi clubs
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 Poland comfortably defeats the Faroe Islands. Results in Group E Football news Today, 16:56 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Today, 16:55 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Group I: Kosovo triumphed in Andorra, Romania didn't score to Belarus Football news Today, 16:44 Euro-2024. Sensation in Osijek. Turkey defeated Croatia and moved into the top spot in Group D Football news Today, 15:51 Andrew Robertson got injured during the national team's match Football news Today, 14:55 Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police Football news Today, 14:47 Mbappé, the scorer, and Vinícius, the playmaker: how to harmonize these two stars at Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:20 Said "no" to Manchester United and proved to be in the right. Scholes commented on Bellingham Football news Today, 14:01 Robert Lewandowski hopes to play in El Clásico Football news Today, 13:34 Manchester United fares less favorably than Everton. Trent appraised Liverpool's adversaries
Sport Predictions
Football Today Bolivia vs Ecuador prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Argentina vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Chile vs Peru prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football Today Brazil vs Venezuela prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Estonia vs Azerbaijan prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Ireland vs Greece prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Austria vs Belgium prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023 Football 13 oct 2023 Portugal vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023