Tonali and Zaniolo were questioned by the police

Aston Villa's Zaniolo and Newcastle United's Tonali were questioned by the police, and they are accused of involvement in betting irregularities, as reported by Fabrizio Corona.

According to the journalist, not only Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli is involved in betting on matches; Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo also engage in such activities. The players were interviewed by the police, and the Aston Villa and Newcastle players left Italy's training camp after talking to the police.

The Federation announces that, in the late afternoon of today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Center in Coverciano.

Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided, also to protect them, to allow them to return to their respective clubs.