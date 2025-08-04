Tomás Rodríguez Shines in Venezuela and Draws European Attention

As reported by Fútbol Centroamérica, Panamanian striker Tomás Rodríguez is experiencing a breakthrough season with Monagas SC in Venezuela. Valued at €850,000, he now stands as the most valuable player in the league, surpassing top local and foreign talents.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists this year, showcasing his consistency and ability to impact matches. A standout performer in the 2025 Gold Cup for Panama, Rodríguez capitalized on injuries to key forwards and earned the attention of national team coach Thomas Christiansen, who sees him as a key piece for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A stunning free-kick goal against Puerto Cabello further confirmed his form, while interest from European clubs continues to grow. However, Monagas is determined to keep him through the current season, aware of the asset they hold.

Rodríguez’s rise is timely, positioning him as one of Panama’s brightest talents abroad and a likely candidate to make the leap to a major league in the near future.