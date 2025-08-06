RU RU ES ES FR FR
Toluca Rally Past NYCFC to Move Closer to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

Football news Today, 16:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Toluca Rally Past NYCFC to Move Closer to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Toluca Rally Past NYCFC to Move Closer to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

Toluca moved one step closer to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup after rallying for a 2-1 win over New York City FC. As reported by Mediotiempo, the Red Devils overturned an early deficit at Yankee Stadium with goals from Paulinho and Canelo Angulo.

NYCFC struck first in front of their home fans. Costa Rican winger Alonso Martínez opened the scoring in the 10th minute, finishing past goalkeeper Luis García Palomera. But Toluca responded quickly. Paulinho equalized before the half-hour mark, and Angulo added the go-ahead goal shortly before halftime, capping off a strong comeback performance.

Tensions flared late in the first half, with both sides heading into the break on edge. In the second half, Toluca shifted to a more defensive posture, sitting deeper and relying on counterattacks. The strategy nearly backfired as NYCFC pressed hard in search of an equalizer, creating several chances in the final minutes.

Despite the pressure, Toluca held firm and secured three valuable points. With six points from their group matches, they are well-positioned to qualify for the knockout rounds but must wait for other results to confirm their place among the final eight.

Antonio Mohamed’s side has shown resilience throughout the tournament, consistently bouncing back from setbacks and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Their win in New York was another example of their growing maturity and discipline under pressure.

If results go their way, Toluca will be one of four LIGA MX clubs to advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals—a goal now within reach thanks to this critical away victory.

