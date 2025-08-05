Toluca Eyes Cruz Azul's Jorge Sánchez in Surprise Transfer Push

According to Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, Toluca is preparing a bold move to sign Jorge Sánchez, a key player in Cruz Azul’s starting lineup, just months after his arrival from Ajax. The Red Devils want to reinforce their squad for the Apertura 2025, and Sánchez is reportedly their top target.

This push is said to be a direct request from head coach Antonio Mohamed, who sees the 27-year-old right-back as his priority to strengthen the back line. Cruz Azul, for its part, is open to discussions, setting the stage for a potential transfer that could shake up the Liga MX market.

Sánchez, who signed with Cruz Azul in early 2025, still has a contract running through June 2027. His market value is estimated at $2.9 million, though the club originally paid $3.2 million to bring him back from the Netherlands. Since his arrival, he has played 49 matches, logging nearly 3,900 minutes, scoring two goals, and providing four assists. He also helped the team win the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

If completed, this deal would mark Sánchez’s fourth stint in Mexican football and a major late-window acquisition for Toluca. The coming days will be key in determining whether this unexpected transfer materializes.