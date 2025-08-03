Timothy Weah moves to Marseille! Club agrees deal with Juventus

Marseille has reached an agreement with Juventus to sign versatile United States international Timothy Weah.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Timothy Weah will soon sign a contract with the French side Marseille. Juventus will send the player on loan for a fee of €1 million. At the end of the season, Marseille will buy the player outright for €14 million, with the total fee potentially rising to €17 million if certain conditions are met. Additionally, Juventus will receive a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Timothy Weah was determined to play only for Marseille, turning down offers from other clubs that had shown interest in him.

In the 2024/25 season, the American winger made 43 appearances for Juventus, scoring 6 goals and providing 5 assists. Transfermarkt currently values the 25-year-old at a modest €17 million.



