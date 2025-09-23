Tigres Signs Young Prospect Henrique Simeone from Botafogo

Tigres secured a new addition for the Apertura 2025 as the club announced the signing of Henrique Simeone, an 18-year-old midfielder with triple nationality, according to TUDN. The player confirmed the move himself on social media, where he celebrated signing his first professional contract after leaving Botafogo.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Simeone expressed gratitude to his family and God for supporting him in what he called the achievement of a dream. Tigres has yet to confirm whether he will join Guido Pizarro’s first team right away or be assigned to the U-21 or U-19 squads.

Simeone holds Brazilian, Mexican, and Portuguese nationalities. In August, he received his first call-up to Mexico’s U-18 national team, where he highlighted his pride in representing the country of his father’s birth. He also acknowledged Botafogo’s role in his growth and development as a player.

His call-up came as part of a program led by Andrés Lillini, who oversees Mexico’s youth categories and seeks to recruit players with Mexican roots from around the world.