Tigres Confirm Rafael Carioca Out for Champions Cup Clash Against Cruz Azul

Tigres will be without key midfielder Rafael Carioca for the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Cruz Azul. As reported by Claro Sports, Guido Pizarro revealed that Carioca is dealing with a dental infection that has kept him bedridden and unable to train. The Brazilian will remain in Monterrey to recover in time for the Liga MX Clausura playoffs.

In better news for Tigres, Juan Brunetta will be available. The Argentine suffered a stomach upset ahead of training but has recovered and is expected to feature in Wednesday’s match. Brunetta’s presence is crucial for the side as they aim to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg played at Estadio Universitario.

Pizarro also praised the support from club president Mauricio Culebro but emphasized that success must be earned day by day. “I know what needs to be done and where I want to take this team. That daily effort is what justifies the support we’ve received,” said the captain.

Meanwhile, Fernando Gorriarán urged caution in response to talk of a Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami final already being a foregone conclusion. “There are still 90 minutes, maybe more. We’re motivated and want to earn a home final for our fans,” he stated. Tigres will seek to deliver a comeback at Estadio Azteca and book a second international final in three years.