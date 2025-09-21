Three footballers killed in Ecuador in just one month

Jonathan González dies in armed attack

Ecuadorian footballer Jonathan González was killed on Friday in an armed attack. According to Mundo Deportivo, citing local police, this marks the third footballer killed in the country since the beginning of September.

The 31-year-old González, who played for 22 de Julio in the second division, suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Another victim of the attack, whose identity has not been disclosed, died en route to the hospital.

The incident took place in a house in the coastal province of Esmeraldas, near the Colombian border, an area notorious for frequent clashes between drug gangs. In total, three footballers have lost their lives to violence in September alone.