"This is the toughest transfer." Real Betis reveal how they managed to secure Antony's signing
The long-awaited transfer for Real Betis fans has finally happened—Antony has officially joined the club on a permanent deal. But it came at a tremendous cost for the Andalusians.
Details: Real Betis CEO Ramon Alcaron admitted that the club created a line of merchandise featuring the Brazilian to bridge the gap between Manchester United's demands and their own financial capabilities.
Quote: "This is the toughest transfer I've managed as CEO, because of the immense pressure from Real Betis supporters. There was a moment when we thought it wouldn't happen at all, because Manchester United's stance was so firm. There was a €5–6 million gap between us, and we had already reached our limit. In the end, we put in a lot of effort, did everything we could, and so did the player and Manchester United.
We launched a clothing line under the Antony brand. We receive royalties from this, and he will also share in the merchandising profits. If he becomes a global star, Real Betis will recoup their investment, even considering last season. The agreement is risky because it's a five-year deal and a significant investment, but it could bring huge benefits."