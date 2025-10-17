They’ve revealed the condition under which Nottingham could sack Ange Postecoglou

Is the condition achievable?

Nottingham Forest changed their head coach a month ago, but he hasn’t won a single match since, and now Ange Postecoglou is just one step away from being dismissed.

Details: According to TBR Football, Nottingham Forest must avoid defeat against Chelsea if the Australian coach wants to keep his job. Otherwise, the club’s management could decide to part ways with him.

We also reported that Sean Dyche is being considered the leading candidate for the Nottingham Forest head coach position if the club decides to part ways with Postecoglou.

Additionally, there are reports that the club has already identified a potential candidate for the head coach role — Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Reminder: In the opening match of the 8th round of the English Premier League, Nottingham will face Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the game.