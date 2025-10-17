ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news They’ve revealed the condition under which Nottingham could sack Ange Postecoglou

They’ve revealed the condition under which Nottingham could sack Ange Postecoglou

Is the condition achievable?
Football news Today, 14:14
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
They’ve revealed the condition under which Nottingham could sack Ange Postecoglou Getty Images

Nottingham Forest changed their head coach a month ago, but he hasn’t won a single match since, and now Ange Postecoglou is just one step away from being dismissed.

Details: According to TBR Football, Nottingham Forest must avoid defeat against Chelsea if the Australian coach wants to keep his job. Otherwise, the club’s management could decide to part ways with him.

We also reported that Sean Dyche is being considered the leading candidate for the Nottingham Forest head coach position if the club decides to part ways with Postecoglou.

Additionally, there are reports that the club has already identified a potential candidate for the head coach role — Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Reminder: In the opening match of the 8th round of the English Premier League, Nottingham will face Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the game.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, and Cole Palmer of Chelsea Football news Today, 05:53 It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks
Elliot Anderson of England controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Latvia Football news Yesterday, 10:05 Manchester City ready to splash the cash for Elliot Anderson
Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 8 online Football news Yesterday, 06:05 Nottingham vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 8 online
Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo Transfer news 12 oct 2025, 07:43 Bayern targets Nottingham defender Murillo
Nottingham lines up manager in case Postecoglou is sacked. A surprising option Football news 12 oct 2025, 01:33 Nottingham lines up manager in case Postecoglou is sacked. A surprising option
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores