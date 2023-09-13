They compiled a rating of the favorites of the UEFA EURO 2024
England and France lead the rating of favorites for the UEFA EURO 2024, Goal reports.
As the qualification for the UEFA EURO 2024 is approaching, we have compiled a rating of potential favorites. The qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 ends in November, but many countries are already clear favorites to qualify and several strong contenders.
Favorites to win:
- France;
- England;
- Portugal;
- Spain;
- Belgium;
- Croatia;
- Austria;
- Germany;
- Scotland;
- The Netherlands;
- Denmark;
- Switzerland;
- Hungary;
- Italy;
- Turkey;
- Serbia;
- Albania;
- Czech Republic;
- Slovenia;
- Slovakia.
We will remind that the European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.
