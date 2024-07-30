There's a new record. Britain's Hales wins Olympic gold in men's trap shooting

The men's trap shooting final at the Paris Olympics took place today, 30 July.

Nathan Hales broke the men's Olympic record in trap shooting to win gold for Great Britain. Hales had 48 hits out of 50.

Second place in the discipline goes to Qi Ying of the People's Republic of China. The bronze medal goes to Jean-Pierre Brohl of Guatemala! This is the second Olympic medal for Guatemala at the Paris Games.

