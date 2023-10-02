RU RU NG NG
Main News There will be no Champions League: UEFA is preparing a reform of European cups

There will be no Champions League: UEFA is preparing a reform of European cups

Football news Today, 01:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
There will be no Champions League: UEFA is preparing a reform of European cups Photo: open sources

According to Marca, UEFA is considering a possible change in the format of the European Cups.

The issue will be discussed at the end of October. If the organization’s management settles all the details and the project is accepted, then the new tournament format is planned to be introduced no earlier than 2027.

UEFA wants to launch a European Cup campaign of three tournaments - the Super League, the Europa League and the Candidates League. Teams in these divisions will compete for promotion and relegation, just like in the national championships.

It is worth recalling that changes in the format of the Champions League are expected from next season. From 2024, 36 teams will take part in it and during the competition, each participant will play at least eight games.

After this, the overall standings will be known. The first eight teams will directly qualify for the 1/8 finals, while teams from 9th to 24th place will play play-offs to determine the remaining eight participants in the 1/8 finals.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:30 There will be no Champions League: UEFA is preparing a reform of European cups Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho: Lukaku continues to find the net under my guidance Football news Today, 00:30 Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's two defeats in a row Football news Today, 00:00 The Nice star spoke about how he almost became crippled due to an accident Football news Yesterday, 23:31 Gattuso made a strange statement about Marseille's participation in the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Gerrard: The Saudi Pro League will vie with the English Premier League Football news Yesterday, 22:57 FC Barcelona has resolved to determine the future of Ansu Fati Football news Yesterday, 22:20 Liverpool FC has spent over two full matches this EPL season playing in shorthanded situations Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Two goals from Angel Correa allowed Atlético to beat Cadiz Football news Yesterday, 16:48 Mourinho has finally won. Roma defeated Frosinone
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023