There will be no Champions League: UEFA is preparing a reform of European cups

According to Marca, UEFA is considering a possible change in the format of the European Cups.

The issue will be discussed at the end of October. If the organization’s management settles all the details and the project is accepted, then the new tournament format is planned to be introduced no earlier than 2027.

UEFA wants to launch a European Cup campaign of three tournaments - the Super League, the Europa League and the Candidates League. Teams in these divisions will compete for promotion and relegation, just like in the national championships.

It is worth recalling that changes in the format of the Champions League are expected from next season. From 2024, 36 teams will take part in it and during the competition, each participant will play at least eight games.

After this, the overall standings will be known. The first eight teams will directly qualify for the 1/8 finals, while teams from 9th to 24th place will play play-offs to determine the remaining eight participants in the 1/8 finals.