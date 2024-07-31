There is a clear leader in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker

Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug is close to leaving the team in the summer, and there is already a queue of suitors lined up for him.

Leading the queue is West Ham, who, according to Sky Sports, are progressing with a deal for the 31-year-old forward. However, it is emphasised that there is still a lot of work to be done to agree a transfer fee and personal terms.

Still, the deal is progressing positively and there is "cautious optimism" that it can be reached.

It was previously reported that Borussia Dortmund could say goodbye to Füllkrug after signing Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy, as the Bumblebees now have four strikers in their camp.

They are all thought to be cramped in the squad and one of them, namely Füllkrug, will be shown the door.

Atlético Madrid and Chelsea have been named among the suitors for the 31-year-old striker.