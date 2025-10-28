Thembi Kgatlana last minute winner qualifies Banyana Banyana for next year's Wafcon

Striker returns to the team with a goal after missing first leg in DRC

Thembia Kgatlana’s last minute strike for Banyana Banyana was enough to seal their qualification for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The former Wafcon champions made their job a bit difficult when they drew 1-1 against Democratic Republic of Congo women’s team last week.

This meant Banyana needed to earn a positive result today at home in a second leg game played at Dobsonville Stadium.

When it looked like the home side would earn their place at Wafcon via the away goal rule, it was returning striker Kgatlana who finished off a move right inside added time.

The Mexico-based striker missed last week’s first leg in Kinshasa along-side her team-mates who also play their football in Mexico – Hilda Magaia, Sinoxolo Cesane and Amogelang Motau.

Now it will be interesting how protracted contractual saga between Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her employers, Safa, turns out as interim coach Thinasonke Mbuli will be credited for the qualification.

Mbuli was vocal ahead of this second leg that they ought to win this two-legged tie to ensure dreams of Wafcon next year and a possible World Cup 2027 place come true.

The Women’s World Cup in 2027 is highly dependent on how they perform in Morocco but for now they are surely celebrating qualification.