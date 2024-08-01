The UEFA Europa League participant draws up contracts with team leaders with the help of... ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence technology is slowly but surely becoming an integral part of our lives. Football is no exception, even for participants in European competitions.

Thus, in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, the Polish Cup winner and local second division team Wisła Kraków are battling with Austrian Rapid. "White Star" under the pressure of competitors tried to extend the contract with its leader Angel Rodado, and it managed to do so.

A very interesting thing was behind the scenes of the contract, which was revealed by the president of the Kraków club, Jarosław Królewski. He did not hide anything and revealed that the contract was drawn up with the help of ChatGPT:

"The contract was drawn up in such a way that together with Angel and his agent relied on the old contract and just changed it together. What's worst is that when Rodado posed for photographers, we generated new and new clauses. Of course it was all done in two languages, English and Polish, of course the lawyers read it all. We generated new clauses using artificial intelligence. Part of Angel's contract was generated using ChatGPT-4," Królewski told Kanał Sportowy.

Wisła lost the first match against Rapid, which took place in Kraków, with the score 1:2. If the Austrian team is eliminated, the Poles will continue their journey in the Conference League, where they will play the strongest team of the pair Brøndby - Llapi.