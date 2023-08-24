The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Photo: Instagram Melissa Reddy
TV presenter of the English TV channel Sky Sports Melissa Reddy has long gained fame as one of the sexiest representatives of her profession.
They talk about her far outside the UK and it's hard not to agree that the girl really looks very impressive.
Her job is to interview English Premier League stars during and after matches.
During the summer off-season, Melissa was on vacation in Croatia and delighted her fans with a new portion of charming pictures.
Fans are simply delighted with the bright photos of the girl in swimsuits, and she, in turn, never ceases to delight her audience.
Her photos collect tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of enthusiastic comments, which only motivates the TV presenter to take even more candid shots.
