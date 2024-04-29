An NBA club coach will take six months to recover from a collision with his player. What happened?

During the fourth match of the first round of the NBA playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the Timberwolves, an unfortunate incident occurred involving the Wolves' coach.

Coach Chris Finch collided with his player, Mike Conley, and headed to the locker room after the incident.

As reported by Dr. Evan Jeffries, the coach suffered a torn patellar tendon. It's likely that Chris Finch will require surgery between playoff rounds. The minimum recovery period is six months, but it may take up to a year to fully recover.

By the way, the Timberwolves won with a score of 122 and secured a series lead of 4-0. Consequently, Minnesota advances to the next round of the playoffs for only the second time in their history.

By the way, the NBA has named the coach of the Oklahoma team as the best coach of this season.