The three stars of the week in the NHL have been revealed

The NHL has unveiled the names of the players who, in the league's estimation, excelled during the week spanning from October 23rd to 29th.

The third star of the week is the forward of the Minnesota Wild, Ryan Hartman. Over the course of four matches in that week, he accumulated seven points, netting five goals and contributing two assists. Interestingly, in his initial five season-opening matches, Ryan Hartman managed to amass merely two points, with one goal and one assist.

Acknowledging the second star of the week, we find Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltender, Jonas Johansson. In two appearances, he achieved two shutouts. It's worth noting that during his entire previous NHL career, the 28-year-old Swedish netminder had only one shutout to his name. Jonas Johansson is currently stepping into the role of the starting goaltender, deputizing for the illustrious Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The first star of the week is bestowed upon the forward of the New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli. The Canadian winger managed to score six goals in four matches, complemented by one assist. A two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings, Tyler Toffoli has commenced his tenure with the Devils most impressively, amassing 10 points, consisting of 7 goals and 3 assists, across eight matches.

It has been previously disclosed that there are specific behaviors that NHL players must avoid to prevent involvement in betting-related scandals.