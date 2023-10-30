RU RU NG NG
Main News Hockey news The three stars of the week in the NHL have been revealed

The three stars of the week in the NHL have been revealed

Hockey news 30 oct 2023, 20:14
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
The three stars of the week in the NHL have been revealed The three stars of the week in the NHL have been revealed

The NHL has unveiled the names of the players who, in the league's estimation, excelled during the week spanning from October 23rd to 29th.

The third star of the week is the forward of the Minnesota Wild, Ryan Hartman. Over the course of four matches in that week, he accumulated seven points, netting five goals and contributing two assists. Interestingly, in his initial five season-opening matches, Ryan Hartman managed to amass merely two points, with one goal and one assist.

Acknowledging the second star of the week, we find Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltender, Jonas Johansson. In two appearances, he achieved two shutouts. It's worth noting that during his entire previous NHL career, the 28-year-old Swedish netminder had only one shutout to his name. Jonas Johansson is currently stepping into the role of the starting goaltender, deputizing for the illustrious Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The first star of the week is bestowed upon the forward of the New Jersey Devils, Tyler Toffoli. The Canadian winger managed to score six goals in four matches, complemented by one assist. A two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings, Tyler Toffoli has commenced his tenure with the Devils most impressively, amassing 10 points, consisting of 7 goals and 3 assists, across eight matches.

It has been previously disclosed that there are specific behaviors that NHL players must avoid to prevent involvement in betting-related scandals.

Popular news
Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night
Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid
It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh
VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty Football news Today, 01:20 VIDEO: Giroud-Style. A midfielder became a goalkeeper in the 90th+ minute and saved a penalty
Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win Football news Today, 00:40 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's hard-fought Saudi Cup win
VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz Tennis news Yesterday, 18:22 VIDEO: Sensational upset at the Paris Masters. Safiullin shocks the world 2nd racket Alcaraz
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:29 Lyon coach spoke for the first time about the attack by Marseille fans Boxing News Today, 06:21 The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced Football news Today, 05:00 Ndombele was suspended from training. The footballer ordered a cola and a hamburger at night Football news Today, 04:30 Vinicius shared his emotions about the contract extension with Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:00 FourFourTwo named the top 10 best right-backs in the world Football news Today, 03:30 Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination Football news Today, 03:00 Eden Hazard talks about what he's doing after retiring Football news Today, 02:30 Ronaldinho recalled the advice he gave Messi at the start of his career Boxing News Today, 02:00 It became known what the Ukrainian champion Usyk talked about with the star Ronaldo at the Fury figh Boxing News Today, 01:40 Video. «F**king illegal». Ngannou accuses Fury of employing a forbidden strike
Sport Predictions
Football Today TS Galaxy vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: predictions and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on the EFL Cup match on November 1, 2023 Football Today Saarbrücken vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 1, 2023