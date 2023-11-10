The teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 have been revealed
Tennis news Yesterday, 20:25
PHOTO: Matt McNulty
The Czech women's tennis team emerged victorious over the United States in Seville, securing the final spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals playoffs.
In the initial singles encounter, Danielle Collins triumphed over Katerina Siniakova (6:3, 6:2), yet Marketa Vondrousova swiftly leveled the score by dominating Sofia Kenin (6:1, 6:1). The doubles match saw the pair of Barbora Krejčíková and Katerina Siniakova outclass the duo of Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend (6:3, 7:5).
It is noteworthy that prior to this, Slovenia, Italy, and Canada had already secured their places in the semifinals.
Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Semifinals
Slovenia vs. Italy
Czech Republic vs. Canada
The semifinal matches are scheduled for November 11th.
