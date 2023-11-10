The teams that have advanced to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup 2023 have been revealed

The Czech women's tennis team emerged victorious over the United States in Seville, securing the final spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals playoffs.

In the initial singles encounter, Danielle Collins triumphed over Katerina Siniakova (6:3, 6:2), yet Marketa Vondrousova swiftly leveled the score by dominating Sofia Kenin (6:1, 6:1). The doubles match saw the pair of Barbora Krejčíková and Katerina Siniakova outclass the duo of Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend (6:3, 7:5).

It is noteworthy that prior to this, Slovenia, Italy, and Canada had already secured their places in the semifinals.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Semifinals

Slovenia vs. Italy

Czech Republic vs. Canada

The semifinal matches are scheduled for November 11th.