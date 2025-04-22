The streak lasted since 2008. Detroit secured its first playoff victory in 16 games

On the night from Monday to Tuesday, April 22, the New York Knicks hosted the Detroit Pistons. The visitors managed to secure a victory with a score of 100-94, ending a prolonged losing streak.

Details: For Detroit, this is their first playoff victory since 2008. The Pistons held the record for the longest losing streak in playoff games, with 15 consecutive defeats. The victory for Detroit was sealed by Dennis Schröder, who hit a three-pointer 55 seconds before the final buzzer, putting his team ahead.

The series score between the Knicks and the Pistons is now 1-1. The first game was won by New York, 123-112. The next encounter will take place on the night of Friday, April 25.

Incidentally, in the first NBA playoff game, the Boston Celtics played against Orlando and won with a score of 103-86. However, in this match, the home team's leader suffered an injury.

Reminder: The Dailysports editorial team has prepared the schedule, results, and playoff bracket for the 2025 NBA playoffs for you.