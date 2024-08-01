The start of a new path. Inter legend will charge of the Nerazzurri youth team

Legendary former Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanović has begun his coaching career.

According to an announcement on the official website of the Milan club, the Slovenian will take charge of Inter Milan's U-17 team for the upcoming season.

This will be Handanović's debut in a coaching role after retiring from his playing career at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Handanović played for Inter Milan from 2012 to 2023, leaving a significant mark on the club's history. He made a total of 455 appearances for the Nerazzurri, winning the Scudetto and two Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana titles.

