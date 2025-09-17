The start of a cup match in Ukraine has been postponed indefinitely. What’s the issue?

The game will kick off later than scheduled.

On Wednesday, September 17, not only Champions League fixtures are taking place across Europe, but also domestic cup ties.

In Ukraine, Dynamo Kyiv were set to face Oleksandriya in the cup competition. However, the match did not begin on time.

Details: As officially announced by Dynamo Kyiv, the start of the match was delayed due to an air raid alert in the region. The rescheduled kickoff time will be announced later.

Not long ago, there was another incident involving Dynamo Kyiv. The start of their Europa League play-off match against Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv was also postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

