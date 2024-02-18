The star tennis player demands $10 million from the dietary supplement manufacturer

Simona Halep, former world number one in tennis, has decided to sue the Canadian company Quantum Nutrition, which produces dietary supplements. The Romanian athlete believes that the use of these supplements is linked to her 4-year suspension for violating anti-doping rules.

Halep is demanding over $10 million in compensation for alleged damages. Roxadustat, found in her doping test at the US Open 2022, is a banned substance that increases hemoglobin levels and promotes erythrocyte production, enhancing endurance.

The Romanian claims that she took supplements from Quantum during the tournament, but information about roxadustat was not on the label. She also asserts that she has never consumed banned substances and accuses the company of negligence and causing damage to her career and reputation. In addition to material damages, she also demands compensation for moral harm.